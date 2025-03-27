Tamannaah Bhatia & Hardik Pandya battle for last bite in Havmor’s new ad

Havmor Ice Cream, a part of LOTTE Wellfood, has unveiled its new campaign—‘Soooo Tasty, You Wanna Havmoorrrr!’—celebrating the irresistible taste and creamy indulgence that leave people craving more. The campaign focuses on promoting the brand’s name ‘Havmor’ and its core message of indulgence. The brand has appointed Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia as its new brand ambassador, joining cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Advertisment

The campaign, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Hardik Pandya, uses humour to show the duo competing for the last bite of ice cream. The tagline, Soooo Tasty, You Wanna Havmoorrrr, highlights the brand’s focus on indulgence. The campaign aims to reinforce Havmor’s position in the Indian ice cream market.

Commenting on the campaign, Komal Anand, managing director, Havmor Ice Cream, said, “Havmor has always been about indulgence, and we are thrilled to welcome Tamannaah Bhatia to our brand family alongside Hardik Pandya. Both of them embody energy, fun, and an irresistible charm that aligns perfectly with our brand ethos. We anticipate an aggressive and fantastic summer, delivering unforgettable experiences to consumers and making every occasion more special with our delicious and innovative offerings.”

Commenting on the activation plan, Rishabh Verma, head marketing, Havmor Ice Cream, said “Our campaign will take center stage on CTV during IPL, leveraging its premium reach, followed by strong TV, digital, and social media amplification. We’re enhancing Q-commerce partnerships with Swiggy Instamart, BlinkIt, and Zepto, driving business through exclusive activations. To boost visibility and impulse sales, extensive retail activations with POSM and high-impact OOH placements in key markets will maximize consumer engagement.”

Expressing her excitement, Tamannaah Bhatia, brand ambassador of Havmor Ice Cream said, “I have always been a fan of Havmor’s creamy, delicious ice creams, and I’m thrilled to be part of a brand that celebrates indulgence and fun. Teaming up with Hardik Pandya makes it even more exciting. Together, we’re bringing alive the magic of ice cream in a way that’s all about fun, flavor, and going all in on your cravings. This campaign is a celebration of treating yourself, enjoying the moment, and of course, having Havmoorrrr.”

Hardik Pandya, brand ambassador of Havmor Ice Cream, said, "Whether it’s cricket or ice cream, I’m all about going big and enjoying the moment. Ice cream has always been one of my favorite comfort foods, and Havmor has been delivering that irresistible experience for over 80 years. My association with Havmor has been nothing short of a delicious adventure—just like smashing sixes on the field; every scoop is a winning moment. I’m thrilled to have Tamannaah Bhatia joining the team and being part of this fun campaign with her has been an absolute blast.”