Tamannaah Bhatia teams up with Shiseido for radiant skin campaign as India Brand Ambassador

"Tamannaah Bhatia's association with SHISEIDO goes beyond being a brand ambassador; she is a true user & advocate of our brand philosophy and skincare products, we are looking forward to her sharing how SHISEIDO skincare may help the Indian consumers’ skin, especially with its unique climate & environment," said Sher Le CHUA, APAC Regional Director, SHISEIDO. "Her genuine belief in our skincare solutions and her own remarkable skincare journey epitomize the effectiveness of SHISEIDO skincare. We are thrilled to have her on board, and she personifies the values of inclusivity and authenticity that SHISEIDO holds dear. This trio range, targeting the age group of 25 – 40, Tamannaah is a perfect choice as our target consumer resonates with her as a personality. I am also elated about consumers using the Skin Visualizer, which has been developed through many years of research by SHISEIDO. It is a touch-free device that instantly measures and visualizes the current condition of beauty circulation and is designed to help bring beauty out from the skin's foundation, rather than merely solving problems on the surface."