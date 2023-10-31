Tamannaah Bhatia teams up with Shiseido for radiant skin campaign as India Brand Ambassador

The campaign video featuring Tamannaah Bhatia will be aired from 30th October onwards, across various digital platforms.
SHISEIDO, a renowned global beauty brand, has recently announced Tamannaah Bhatia as the India Brand Ambassador. The brand has now unveiled their first campaign video in India for a skincare range that promises healthy & vibrant skin.
India’s first localised Shiseido campaign video, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia showcases how she harnesses her beauty with SHISEIDO's 3-step skincare regimen, to Activate, Strengthen and Regenerate her skin. The video captures the co-usage of Shiseido’s star products of the Eudermine Activating Essence, Ultimune Serum & Essential Energy cream to ensure radiant, resilient & smooth skin.
"We are thrilled to have Tamannaah Bhatia as the face of our skincare regimen Campaign Video in India. Tamannaah's grace, elegance, and authenticity resonate with SHISEIDO's values, making her the perfect choice for this campaign. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire aand penetrate the market of luxury aspirants by educating them. Tamannaah's dedication to SHISEIDO's products makes her not just an endorser but an authentic advocate, aligning perfectly with our ethos of promoting genuine beauty and inclusivity” said Villoo Daji, Senior Vice President - Group Marketing, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products.
The campaign will initially be deployed across digital platforms like GDN and YouTube and aims at building consideration via social media like Instagram, Facebook, etc. Consumers will get to see 3 distinct key films which will be developed to educate, build consideration, and generate trials. A specific problem solution film which will also be amplified, which will address the specific issues of Indian skin and how the SHISEIDO trio effectively addresses the India consumer’s concerns.
"Tamannaah Bhatia's association with SHISEIDO goes beyond being a brand ambassador; she is a true user & advocate of our brand philosophy and skincare products, we are looking forward to her sharing how SHISEIDO skincare may help the Indian consumers’ skin, especially with its unique climate & environment," said Sher Le CHUA, APAC Regional Director, SHISEIDO. "Her genuine belief in our skincare solutions and her own remarkable skincare journey epitomize the effectiveness of SHISEIDO skincare. We are thrilled to have her on board, and she personifies the values of inclusivity and authenticity that SHISEIDO holds dear. This trio range, targeting the age group of 25 – 40, Tamannaah is a perfect choice as our target consumer resonates with her as a personality. I am also elated about consumers using the Skin Visualizer, which has been developed through many years of research by SHISEIDO. It is a touch-free device that instantly measures and visualizes the current condition of beauty circulation and is designed to help bring beauty out from the skin's foundation, rather than merely solving problems on the surface."
Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "I am honored to be a part of SHISEIDO's Skincare Campaign Video. I have been using SHISEIDO skincare for a long time now and can confirm the efficacy of the brand through visible results on my skin. SHISEIDO's commitment to celebrating diverse beauty aligns with my personal beliefs, and I am thrilled to represent a brand that empowers individuals to embrace their true selves."
The campaign video featuring Tamannaah Bhatia will be aired from 30th October onwards, across various digital platforms and will be a phased media roll out for a 6 week campaign.