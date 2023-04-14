Taneira launches its summer wedding ’23 campaign ft. Mrunal Thakur

The brand highlights its new lightweight celebration sarees for the season.
Taneira, the ethnic wear brand from the House of Tata with its latest Summer Wedding ’23 campaign. Featuring the confident and elegant actress Mrunal Thakur, the brand has unveiled a TVC to launch it’s Lightweight Celebration Sarees for the wedding season, amidst the rising tempratures.
Weaving a beautiful story around ‘Shaadi toh jaise ek beautiful si saree hai’, the TVC masterfully showcases the six yards as an embodiment of the essence of current Indian weddings. Much like Indian Weddings, the saree as a garment has been imagined and reimagined time and time again, to find relevance in the ever evolving socio-cultural fabric of our society, both blending timeless traditions with contemporary connotations; representative of a confluence of culture, creativity and community.
Designed to speak with the women of today, the film showcases a bride revelling in the joyous festivities of her wedding, swirling, dancing and prancing, making the most of the precious occasion today while creating priceless memories for tomorrow without having to bother about the weight or work on her saree. The film ingeniously portrays the Summer Wedding saree as an ensemble that exquisitely caters to every member of the bride and groom’s family, spanning across generations of women.
Sharing her thoughts on this campaign, Shalini Gupta, general manager, Taneira said, “The campaign is a creative exemplification of the parallels between sarees and weddings. Weddings Like sarees, have undergone a remarkable transformation and today, harmoniously synchronise age-old traditions and new age creativity, to present a version whose appeal transcends generations, and occasions. And through this campaign, we are delighted to welcome Mrunal Thakur into the Taneira family.”
Talking about the range, she further added, “Taneira’s Summer Wedding ’23 line has masterfully crafted sarees that are not only light and breezy but also versatile enough to transition seamlessly across all wedding functions perfectly suited for the summer. Brides and wedding guests also strive to blend fashion and style with practicality and comfort, creating a unique statement with their choices, bridging the gap between the conventional and the contemporary.”
Speaking about the campaign and this association, Mrunal Thakur said, “As someone who loves the saree and using every opportunity to adorn one, I am delighted to be associated with Taneira. It is a brand that not only brings the best of Indian sarees under one roof but also is adding to the grammar of the saree language, like this current campaign.”
Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, South, Ogilvy, said, “'Shaadi toh jaise ek beautiful si saree hai' is an impeccable juxtaposition of a saree to a wedding, both playing an indelible part in creating everlasting memories. For us, the creative idea perfectly captured the essence of the saree and the Indian wedding. It is a celebration of tradition, creativity, and innovation, where old meets new and cultures blend seamlessly to create something truly beautiful. And what better contemporary brand to own this than Taneira”.
The campaign video is now live.
Created by: Ogilvy, Bengaluru
Chief Creative Officer, South : Puneet Kapoor
Executive Creative Director: Kishore Mohandas
Creative Team: Gururaj Biradar, Harshad Salian
President and Head of Office – South: Tithi Ghosh
Account Management: Akshatha Poojari, Shruti Sundararaman, Ayushi Choudhary
Head of Strategic Planning, South: Easo John
PR Agency: AdFactors PR