Taneira leverages power of VDO.AI’s online video (OLV) ads for its summer campaign

Pranjal Agarwal, representative of Taneira, added, “Partnering with VDO.AI has been a fantastic move for us. Their AI-driven online video ads delivered impressive results, achieving a high ROI. The dual CTA strategy and contextual ad placements on premium publisher websites enabled our ads to effectively reach our target audience, resulting in a 4X increase in CTR compared to the industry average. We are impressed by both the performance and the team at VDO.AI and look forward to future collaborations.”