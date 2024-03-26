Tang's ‘Summer Break Bestie’ campaign helps children to make new friends during summer vacation

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Through unique animations and QR codes on Tang packs, kids can design their own bestie with over 1.25 lakh possible combinations.
Tang, a fruit-ilicious powdered beverage from Mondelez India, has announced the launch of its campaign centered around fostering kids’ creativity this summer- Tang Summer Break Bestie. It is an exciting campaign which promises an engaging and interactive experience for parents and their kids. Based on the insight that children may often experience boredom during their summer break as their friends are away travelling, the Summer Break Bestie aims to bring a difference to the school break and introduce a refreshing take on summertime fun.
Through this campaign, which features the popular television actress – Shruti Sheth, the brand aims to stir every child’s creativity by giving them a chance to create their own bestie with the help of unique animations.
By simply scanning the QR codes on the Tang packs and visiting www.tangindia.in- Children along with their parents can embark on an imaginative and fun journey to create their unique bestie aka friend like avatar for the summer. Whether it's a panda, an alien, wizard or even an astronaut, the possibilities are immense with over 1.25 lakh possible combinations.
Kids can engage in various fun activities such as skipping, dribbling, cycling, jumping jacks with their besties and capture these memorable moments. Parents can also share the clips of their children on various social media platforms using the #TangSummerBreakBestie with an opportunity for participants to win exciting prizes and rewards this summer.
Speaking about Tang’s creative campaign for the summer vacation, Nitin Saini, vice president- marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Summer, with its promise of freedom and fun with friends, turns into a period where children are always eager to experience moments of laughter and adventure with their friends. However, they might get separated from their buddies due to other travel plans during this crucial downtime. So, we saw an opportunity to bridge the gap and bring the perfect summer companion to life for children, which also serves as a great opportunity for them to bond with their parents during the break. With a commitment to infuse fun and excitement, we are happy to introduce the new campaign ‘Summer Break Bestie’ for the young hearts yearning for a fun-filled summertime. A child’s imagination is endless, and we are excited to see the avatars these kids will create to enjoy their summer break.”
Pashyn Sethna and Pranav Bhide, group creative directors, Bates India added “Summer vacation means 24x7 fun. But it also means friends travelling away and boredom creeping in. So as a brand that champions kids’ break time, the challenge was to keep the fun going all summer. Tang ‘Summer Break Bestie’ is an interactive new platform for kids and parents to come together and create their virtual BFF. Using their imagination, kids can design their own characters, going up to over 1,00,000 combinations! The idea brings alive summertime activities like playing, learning, dancing, reading and more, that kids can engage in throughout the summer. For the campaign, digital, social and influencer channels will spotlight this unique coming together of tech and kids’ imagination to defeat summertime boredom.”
Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head, West, North & East, Wavemaker India also mentioned, “With simple and easy-to-access tech, we are enabling kids to create memorable experiences when they are locked indoors during peak summers. Objective is to drive engagement through various media touchpoints and effectively strengthen Tang's association with summer.
Creative Agency: Bates India
Creative Tech: Bates India
Production House: Hogarth
Tech Partner: Oobedu
Media Partner: Wavemaker