Tang's ‘Summer Break Bestie’ campaign helps children to make new friends during summer vacation

Speaking about Tang’s creative campaign for the summer vacation, Nitin Saini, vice president- marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Summer, with its promise of freedom and fun with friends, turns into a period where children are always eager to experience moments of laughter and adventure with their friends. However, they might get separated from their buddies due to other travel plans during this crucial downtime. So, we saw an opportunity to bridge the gap and bring the perfect summer companion to life for children, which also serves as a great opportunity for them to bond with their parents during the break. With a commitment to infuse fun and excitement, we are happy to introduce the new campaign ‘Summer Break Bestie’ for the young hearts yearning for a fun-filled summertime. A child’s imagination is endless, and we are excited to see the avatars these kids will create to enjoy their summer break.”