Tanishq celebrates the spirit of festivity with Manushi Chhillar in ‘Mriganka’

Tanishq, India’s leading jewellery brand from the House of Tata, has launched its latest festive campaign, “Mriganka”, introducing a new collection inspired by mythical realms and dreamlike worlds. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign film blends art, heritage, and imagination to present a distinctive festive narrative.

Advertisment

Set to the timeless melody of Khoya Khoya Chand, the film features actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar as the face of the collection. She embodies the essence of the Mriganka woman — bold, graceful, and deeply connected to her cultural roots. The visual storytelling takes viewers through an imaginative world of floating palaces, radiant flora, and ethereal golden beings, symbolising celebration, creativity, and tradition.

Each design in the Mriganka collection reflects intricate craftsmanship and contemporary expression, capturing the balance between heritage and modernity. Through its storytelling and aesthetic, the campaign positions the collection as a celebration of the festive spirit, artistry, and the evolving identity of the modern Indian woman.

The campaign film, created by Lowe Lintas, showcases the interplay of light, music, and visual fantasy to highlight the brilliance of Tanishq jewellery and the inspiration behind the new collection.

Speaking on the campaign film, Litna Das, executive director, head of creative, art, Lowe Lintas, South said “Mriganka, a magical realm was truly an exciting piece to create. We wanted to immerse audiences in a magical, mystical world where light, celebration and togetherness took center stage. The Mriganka film brings alive not just the brilliance of Tanishq jewellery, but also celebrates the inspiration behind the collection to the fullest that feels festive and mystical.”