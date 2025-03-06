Tanishq challenges empowerment norms in women's day campaign 'Her Choice'

This Women’s Day, Tanishq, the jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, launches ‘Her Choice’- a thought-provoking film challenging conventional notions of empowerment and celebrates a woman’s right to define her own path. Conceptualised by Autumn Grey, the film urges viewers to rethink: Is empowerment about meeting societal expectations, or is it about embracing one’s own choices—free from judgment? With ‘Her Freedom to Choose,’ Tanishq continues its tradition of sparking meaningful conversations that reflect the evolving aspirations of women today. The campaign shifts the perspective on empowerment—from being a Mold, predefined standard to a deeply personal and individual journey.

Advertisment

For generations, women have faced judgments for the choices they make—even empowerment today comes with expectations. With ‘Her Choice, the brand wants to honour every woman’s personal definition of empowerment—because true strength lies in the freedom to choose, without hesitation or doubt. Tanishq’s latest campaign highlights this simple yet profound truth that empowerment is not about what a woman chooses, but about her right to choose.

The film follows a woman whose strength and purpose are unmistakable. In the opening sequences she appears to be preparing for a workday—dressing with intent, moving through her morning routine. Yet, in a poignant twist, it is her husband who steps out for work, while she stays behind, embracing the role of a homemaker. Her decision isn’t made under pressure, nor is it a compromise—it is her choice, made on her terms. Through this powerful narrative, Tanishq challenges the notion that empowerment must fit a specific mold. The film beautifully captures that it is not a conversation about career versus home, ambition versus tradition—it is about the freedom to define one’s journey.

Speaking about the campaign, Pelki Tshering, CMO, Tanishq, said: "Tanishq has always celebrated every woman’s unique journey, her choices, and the strength that comes from being unapologetically her. Our latest campaign “Her Choice” challenges the singular idea of empowerment, celebrating every woman’s right to define it herself —because true strength isn’t about meeting expectations; it’s about having the agency to choose, without judgment. Empowerment after all is in the freedom to choose, not the choice itself. Isn't it?

"True empowerment lies in the freedom to define it for yourself. This film celebrates the strength in every choice a woman makes, reminding us that no path is less valid than another. It’s a story that challenges perceptions and honors individuality—something we’ve always believed in as storytellers," says Anusha Shetty, CEO, Grey India.

Speaking on the launch of the film, Kopal Naithani, director, Autumn Grey, said “I believe that empowerment isn’t simply about the path you take—it’s about the freedom to choose it. Whether a woman builds a career or dedicates herself to her home, true strength lies in having that choice without judgment. Respecting that freedom is the essence of real empowerment and this belief was the driving force behind our film.”