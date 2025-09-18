Tanishq launches Durga Pujo campaign directed by Shoojit Sircar

Tanishq, the jewellery brand from the Tata Group, has launched a new television campaign for Durga Pujo titled ‘Srijonis of New Bangaliyana.’ Directed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and conceptualised by advertising agency Lowe Lintas, the campaign focuses on Bengali women who engage with cultural traditions while also reinterpreting them in contemporary contexts.

The film features actress Mimi Chakraborty and is structured as a series of four short narratives. Each story presents different interpretations of Bengali customs and explores evolving family and gender dynamics. These include: a mother-in-law being welcomed by her daughter-in-law in a reversal of traditional roles; siblings performing the Bhai Phonta ritual with mutual participation; a woman supporting her husband’s career ambitions; and a final sequence highlighting the intergenerational continuity of cultural adaptation.

Set to a contemporary rendition of Rabindranath Tagore’s Ekla Cholo Re, the campaign integrates music, storytelling, and visuals to explore themes of change within continuity. The stories aim to portray how individuals, particularly women, engage with cultural practices in ways that reflect both respect for tradition and a willingness to reshape it.

Shoojit Sircar noted that the intent behind the campaign was to present everyday family interactions with nuance, focusing on themes such as personal choice and cultural negotiation. Arpan Bhattacharya, Executive Director and Head of Creative (South) at Lowe Lintas, described the featured characters as representing women who are ‘rooted in culture, yet open to change.’

Alongside the campaign, Tanishq has also launched a new jewellery line, Aabahon, designed specifically for the festive season. The collection is inspired by traditional Bengali aesthetics while incorporating contemporary design elements, in line with the campaign's central theme of balancing heritage with modern expression.

Arun Narayan, said: “The story of Bangaliyana is written each day by its women — the Srijonis who keep it alive, ever evolving, ever beautiful. They are the living spirit of tradition, carrying it tenderly across generations while fearlessly reimagining it for today.



Through themes of love, equality, and generational connection — brought alive by Shoojit Sircar’s direction and lifted by the stirring notes of Tagore’s Ekla Cholo Re — their strength, grace, and creativity shine at the heart of the story. The film celebrates every Bengali woman who, in shaping her own journey, allows culture to flourish more beautifully each day. It is this collective power of women — to nurture, to inspire, to transform — that Tanishq celebrates.”



Arpan Bhattacharya, said: “Rooted in culture yet modern enough to change traditions that she doesn’t agree with. Opinionated yet open-minded. Fierce yet loving. Proud of her own history but knowledgeable about the history of others. The quintessential Bengali woman is all this and much more. And that’s why she’s comfortable honouring the past but also shaping the future. It is these women that we wanted to celebrate with this campaign.”



On Durga Pujo, Tanishq also unveiled its latest gold collection, Aabahon, crafted for the women of today. Rooted in the idea of Bangaliyana the experience of Bengali culture that embraces both its timeless traditions and its modern expressions.