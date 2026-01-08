Tanishq rolls out campaign with Ananya Panday as the face of the brand

Tanishq, the jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has unveiled its latest brand campaign featuring Ananya Panday as the face of the brand. The campaign celebrates the timeless allure of natural diamonds. Presented through an expansive variety of unique designs and a never-before Festival of Diamonds offer, the narrative captures how diamonds give wings to a woman, allowing the girl within her to emerge.

Anchored in the evocative thought “Give wings to the girl within,” the campaign dives into the mind of a woman surrounded by a world of natural diamond jewellery - each piece reflecting identity, choice, and self-expression. The film captures the childlike delight that diamond jewellery awakens, reminding us that beneath layers of human emotion and roles, the spirit of joyful curiosity never truly fades.

Set in an intimate green-room environment, the film opens with a little girl in her element, dancing freely, being playful and goofy, and revelling in uninhibited happiness as she tries on a variety of trendy natural diamond jewellery designs from Tanishq’s latest collection. As the narrative unfolds, the little girl is revealed to be Ananya Panday herself, transitioning seamlessly into the present as she takes her time exploring her favourite pieces and enjoying the experience with the same freedom and joy.

Through this visual metaphor, the film reflects the emotional rhythm of modern womanhood, where ambition coexists with playfulness, and confidence is rooted in authenticity. Jewellery, in this world, is not positioned as an occasional indulgence, but as an effortless part of everyday life—an extension of one’s personality, individuality, and emotional freedom. Set to a fun, rhythmic soundtrack by Rahul Pais and sung by Suman Shridhar, the film mirrors the joy, and spontaneity that diamonds inspire.

As the face of Tanishq, Ananya Panday embodies the brand’s evolving muse- modern, expressive, authentic, and emotionally assured. Her association reflects a generation that sees jewellery not merely as a symbol of occasion, but as an extension of personal style, identity and self-expression. Through this campaign, Tanishq reinforces its belief that modern natural diamond jewellery must connect with real lives and real emotions, positioning the brand as a companion to women as they rediscover their individuality, embrace self-belief, and give wings to their dreams.

Speaking at the launch, Pelki Tshering, said, “The Festival of Diamonds celebrates the instinctive joy that Tanishq’s natural diamonds evoke. With an exquisite range of designs to choose from, the experience lies not just in finding a piece, but in discovering one you instantly fall in love with. Ananya Panday was a natural choice for us. Her modern, emotionally authentic energy reflects how women live with jewellery today—effortlessly and every day. Together, this campaign celebrates the joy of discovering diamonds and giving wings to the girl within all of us.”

Speaking at the launch, Ananya Panday said, “Tanishq has always stood for women across generations, celebrating trust, emotion, and timeless beauty, which is what makes this association incredibly special for me. Working with the brand has been something I’ve long looked forward to, and this collaboration feels incredibly close to my heart. What drew me to the campaign is how beautifully it honours the little girl within all of us—the one who loved sparkles, dreamed freely, and expressed herself without hesitation. Being part of a narrative that encourages women to embrace their individuality and wear their confidence every day makes this experience deeply meaningful.”

Speaking on the film, Arpan Bhattacharrya – executive director, head of creative copy - Lintas, said, “This campaign is about the feeling that diamonds evoke in almost every woman. That pure, uninhibited, almost childlike joy that awakens within, especially with an offer like this, when she’s offered almost an endless choice of exquisite diamonds at never before discounts. Crafted into a film that playfully establishes the magic of the Tanishq Festival of Diamonds”