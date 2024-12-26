Tanishq touts its sparkling diamonds in a new spot ft. Manisha Koirala

Tanishq, an Indian jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has launched its latest diamond-themed TVC titled ‘Tanishq Diamonds Celebrates Your Sparkle.’ Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, this film is meant to be an ode to the versatility of Tanishq’s natural diamonds.

The campaign delves into the relationship between a woman and her jewellery, portraying diamonds as more than just adornments.

The latest Tanishq film opens with the protagonist, actor Sapna Pabbi, donning diamond jewellery from the brand as she prepares for an evening outing. The narrative unfolds with her jewellery taking centre stage, reflecting a captivating play of light that complements her presence. Throughout the evening, the diamonds subtly accentuate her self-assurance and poise, drawing admiration and symbolising her individuality and journey.

Set against the backdrop of the classic Bollywood song Aaj Main Upar, the film brings a nostalgic twist by featuring actress Manisha Koirala, who originally starred in the track. In a poignant moment, Koirala sings a line from the song to Pabbi, offering a gesture of inspiration and confidence. This interaction bridges generational perspectives, celebrating the evolving expressions of self-assurance and individuality among women.

Through its narrative, the film appears to underline the significance of diamonds as an emblem of personal expression and achievement while highlighting Koirala’s enduring charm and relevance in contemporary storytelling.

Speaking on the launch of the film, Pelki Tshering, chief marketing officer, Tanishq, shared, “Our latest film for natural diamonds is an extension of one of our core beliefs at Tanishq that diamonds are rare and forever. Our natural diamonds symbolise the strength, grace, and aspirations that define women. Through this campaign, we celebrate their journeys, helping them to shine brighter and embrace their inner radiance. “Celebrates your sparkle” is not a tagline; it’s an emotion. Like always, Tanishq diamonds are at the forefront, lighting up any room and the woman who adorns it. The film beautifully captures how women are not shying away from the spotlight and roping in the iconic Manisha Koirala encapsulates this essence of feminine grace and individuality seamlessly.”

Speaking about the campaign, Arpan Bhattacharyya, head of creative, Lowe Lintas, added, “We wanted to capture what it feels like when someone’s presence brightens up the world around them. Because that’s exactly what the Tanishq woman has always done. And it’s also what the most beautiful diamond jewellery does for the people it adorns. A breath-taking product, an effervescent personality that evokes joy, an evergreen song that lifts spirits, and a delightful cameo from an icon - it seemed like a marriage made in heaven and just the perfect way in which to celebrate the sparkle of Tanishq Diamonds.