Tanishq's Diwali campaign pays homage to modern-day queens

This Diwali, Tanishq, a retail jewellery brand from the house of TATA, launches a film directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mira marking her first Indian TV commercial. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, Tanishq's festive campaign, titled Nav-Raani, pays homage to the modern-day queens—the women who rule their worlds with grace, strength, and unyielding confidence.

Advertisment

The film showcases women who don't necessarily need crowns to feel royal but wear their strength, beauty and elegance as a badge of royalty. The Nav-Raani collection's designs embody each woman's unique qualities, offering jewellery crafted with unmatched artistry to highlight her regal spirit.

Made by women, for the women is the essence of the campaign, highlighting the characteristics of the modern-day queens, who are ruling the world with grace. This campaign shines a light on women's multifaceted roles, from nurturing family bonds to excelling in their careers, showcasing their ability to balance the boardrooms and living rooms effortlessly. It reflects the solidarity among women and how they are queens of hearts by uplifting each other in their journeys. The collection is inspired by the splendour of royal courts, majestic palaces, and storied heritage.

The film opens on Diwali night, spotlighting four Nav-Raanis in different settings, each highlighting the beauty, power, and sophistication of the modern woman. While she may not have the luxury to embody a queen every day, her regal persona radiates during festive moments like Diwali, when she adorns herself with exquisite jewellery from the Nav-Raani collection. Whether lighting diyas or hosting family gatherings, the film showcases how the collection is designed to enhance her inner majesty, making her feel elegant.



Pelki Tshering, chief marketing officer, Tanishq, said, “This Diwali, we are excited to bring to you "Nav-Raani" – Royal Jewellery for Modern-Day Queens. In true Tanishq tradition, our campaign celebrates the brilliance of women who wear their grace, warmth, and elegance like a crown, effortlessly winning hearts and shining in every aspect of their lives. It reflects Tanishq’s enduring belief that every woman is a modern queen, deserving of jewels that mirror her inner beauty and strength. Through her deeply personal and nuanced storytelling, Mira captured the essence of Tanishq and modern royalty in a truly compelling manner.”

Speaking about the campaign, Vasudha Misra, president (creative), Lowe Lintas, added, “The age of royalty may well have set in India, but if you look closely, you will still find many queens ruling, nurturing and expanding their kingdoms. These are the Nav-Raanis that Tanishq seeks to celebrate through this campaign. Queens who might not be at their resplendent best every day of the year. But come Diwali, she adorns herself with the jewels that befit her inner beauty and strength. The grand empress of cinema, Mira Nair, has infused each sequence with splendour of course, but also with a personal, intimate touch that makes each woman in the film, identifiable to every woman who’ll watch them.”

As India prepares to celebrate Diwali, Tanishq invites every woman to embrace her inner Nav-Raani and adorn herself with the unique jewels of the season.