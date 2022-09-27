Tanishq’s Diwali campaign trusts that every beautiful first, deserves a ‘Pehli Diwali’

Speaking about the campaign, Arun Narayan, VP- Category, marketing & retail, Tanishq, Titan Company said, “Pehli Diwali holds a very special significance in our country where families celebrate the first Diwali after a wedding or post welcoming a child. Our festive campaign is an insightful take on this tradition, seeking to celebrate & commemorate the many new journeys that women have begun in recent times. These journeys, whether small or big, are special as they hold a deeper personal meaning. We are therefore happy to wish every woman on the occasion of the 'Pehli Diwali' of all her new beginnings.”