Tanishq’s Diwali campaign trusts that every beautiful first, deserves a ‘Pehli Diwali’

An ode to the relentless journey of every Indian woman on her path to reinvention.
Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand, has unveiled the much awaited Diwali campaign, ‘Pehli Diwali’, with the onset of the festive season. The film is a tribute to every Indian woman celebrating her ‘Firsts’ along the journey of reinventing herself which is truly worthy of a ‘Pehli Diwali’ celebration. The festive campaign emphasises the optimism that evokes emotions associated with every first.
Staying true to its narrative, Tanishq’s, series of festive films, ‘Pehli Diwali’ conceptualised by Lowe Lintas captures the essence of those invigorating occasions. The films encapsulates some of the priceless moments that reminds us of our personal and professional growth journey that truly calls for a celebration. Every ‘First’ of our life whether big or small is extremely special and needs to be treasured forever. The thought-provoking films is a gentle reminder that every milestone in our lives is worthy of a grand celebration, just like that of a ‘Pehli Diwali’.
The three 40 seconds heartening films, are woven together on the premise of celebrating an expansive view of Pehli Diwali. The visually delightful series of campaign films gives viewers a sneak peek into the lives of women who believe in rejoicing every milestone contributing to their self-development. The uplifting background score coupled with a soulful voiceover rides high on emotions.
The first film features an entrepreneur celebrating her Diwali for the first time at her new office with family and friends and ends with a mischievous banter with her husband who compliments her dedication and her infectious energy as they rejoice their special moments together.
The second film breaks into life of a Lieutenant in The Indian Air Force celebrating her first Diwali away from home with her Air Force family.
The third film opens to a single mother who plans to go on her first bike trip with her daughter: https://youtu.be/EGwqtywC088
The festive campaign comes on the back of Tanishq’s exclusive Diwali collection ‘Alekhya’- inspired by the indigenous heritage artforms where every jewellery in the collection, stands as an ode to the woman of today – celebrating her as the author of her own story, as the karigar of her life.
Speaking about the campaign, Arun Narayan, VP- Category, marketing & retail, Tanishq, Titan Company said, “Pehli Diwali holds a very special significance in our country where families celebrate the first Diwali after a wedding or post welcoming a child. Our festive campaign is an insightful take on this tradition, seeking to celebrate & commemorate the many new journeys that women have begun in recent times. These journeys, whether small or big, are special as they hold a deeper personal meaning. We are therefore happy to wish every woman on the occasion of the 'Pehli Diwali' of all her new beginnings.”
Quoting the film, Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer- Lowe Lintas said, "Diwali has always been a carrier of life stages in an individual's journey. In this context, 'Pehli Diwali' has a huge significance which is followed by a life changing decision. We wanted to capture those emotional milestones of 'Pehli Diwali' across different age groups, keeping them real and relatable. The idea was to break away from the usual Diwali advertising that celebrates the festival at a surface level."