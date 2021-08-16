Tanishq’s Rakhi spot celebrates the bond between sisters-in-law

Conceptualised by Dentsu Webchutney, the ad film titled #SistersByChoice shows the special relationship that a woman shares with her brother’s wife.
Tanishq, the leading jewellery brand, is known for going down the progressive route in its advertising and has always stayed ahead of the curve. With ad films focusing on themes like remarriage, inter-faith marriage, Tanishq is often seen bringing pertinent issues in the society to the fore.
In October 2013, the brand was one of the first ones to come up with a TVC that moved away from the stereotype of a fair-skinned bride and introduced the concept of remarriage.
In October 2020, it was forced to remove an inter-faith marriage ad, titled 'Ekatvam', after certain sections accused the jewellery brand of promoting what they called 'Love Jihad' through the video.
Building on its progressive strategy, the Titan-owned jewellery brand has just released an ad film for Raksha Bandhan.
The Hindu festival is just around the corner (Sunday, August 22) and so, many brands have launched Rakhi ads featuring the typical brother-sister bond. However, Tanishq has taken a different route to highlight the special bond that sisters-in-law share.
Conceptualised by Dentsu Webchutney, the film titled #SistersByChoice seeks to break certain stereotypes that surround female relationships. It celebrates the special relationship that a woman shares with her brother’s wife.
Rakhi, traditionally, celebrates the brother-sister bond. However, certain communities, like Marwari, Rajasthani, etc., also follow what is known as ‘Lumba Rakhi’, where women tie a rakhi on the bangle of her brother's wife.
Leveraging on this tradition, Tanishq has also introduced ‘Lumba Rakhis’ as a contemporary jewellery piece, that can also be used as a pendent.