Tanishq's Raksha Bandhan ad film celebrates 'sisters' of all kinds

Speaking on the film, Amit Akali, Founder & CCO, and Tejas Mehta, COO, What's Your Problem said, "This is a very crucial Raksha Bandhan, one where brothers and sisters probably won’t even meet each other. The Covid context is also a reality. Keeping this in mind, we wanted to celebrate the importance of a sister in our lives, while yet trying to keep our message fresh and different from what anybody else might say. At WYP the attempt is always to try to come to the messaging from a different angle. We have also kept in mind what Tanishq as a brand is doing for people during these tough times. The film explores the relationship between brothers and sisters bringing alive all the care, concern, and tough love, this relationship entails."