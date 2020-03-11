Taproot Dentsu bags mandate for Mobile Premier League’s IPL Campaign

“We called for a multi-agency pitch across the best in the country, and after a grueling round of presentations and discussions, have placed our trust in Taproot Dentsu to be our creative partners for this IPL. Their strategic insights and creative capabilities made us choose them. It is essential to capture our brand’s values, and MPL’s connect with its users and game developers in our campaigns, and we think Taproot Dentsu will be the right agency to help us do this,” said Abhishek Madhavan, VP, growth and marketing, MPL.