Taproot Dentsu creates new ad for Skype India

What remains to be seen is the equity that Skype still has, in a market that has access to video calls on every platform imaginable. It's not just services like Zoom and Google Meet that offer options for video conferencing. Social platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Chat and Snapchat also allow for multi-user video calls. This appears to be Skype India's way of re-establishing equity that they had in a world before Zoom calls and meetings became part of the new normal.