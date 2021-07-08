Taproot Dentsu creates new ad for Skype India

The ad is for Skype India and it was shared on Linkedin by Titus Upputuru, creative head of Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon.
The ad unfurls via a video call and at first, the product being advertised is unclear. A man sits alone in his office at night while his daughters giggle and play at home. As the ad progresses, the children are running around the house, playing and the father joins playtime through a video call.
The ad is for Skype India and it was shared on Linkedin by Titus Upputuru, creative head of Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon. "As we cautiously return to our offices, let's continue to #maketime", wrote Upputuru in the caption of his Linkedin post. While working from home, parents might have had the opportunity to spend time with their children and that might change with offices reopening, and the ad seems to be a way of acknowledging that.
What remains to be seen is the equity that Skype still has, in a market that has access to video calls on every platform imaginable. It's not just services like Zoom and Google Meet that offer options for video conferencing. Social platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Chat and Snapchat also allow for multi-user video calls. This appears to be Skype India's way of re-establishing equity that they had in a world before Zoom calls and meetings became part of the new normal.