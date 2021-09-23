Taproot Dentsu’s new spot for Bosch portrays the woes of drying laundry

It features a realistic portrayal of what happens to clothes after they’re washed, and before they get folded.
Indians, in general, prefer traditional drying methods, like using a clothesline or just drying clothes in the open, making dryers a nascent category in the country. As a result, the typical Indian household has accepted drying clothes as an added chore.
To challenge this notion, German engineering and tech giant Bosch Home Appliances (BSH), in association with Taproot Dentsu, has launched a campaign that highlights effortless drying with the help of the ‘Bosch dryer’.
Conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of dentsu India, the film amusingly showcases the day-to-day ordeal of an urban couple, who don’t own an automated drying appliance. It underlines the struggles involved in drying clothes manually. Bosch, with its ‘less effort, 100 per cent dry clothes’ promise, comes to the rescue and effortlessly saves the day.
Commenting on the campaign, Neeraj Bahl, CEO & MD, BSH India, said, “We are thrilled to launch our first-ever dryer campaign in India, showcasing the Bosch range of dryers, which requires minimal efforts and provides better drying. Our objective is to focus on the lifestyle and convenience benefits that the category can deliver, and closely analyse the mind shift.”
“The demand for premium products in India is increasing. We’re confident that this will drive the adoption of newer categories and technologies when people are looking to create better comforts within the confined space of their home. We are looking forward to the vast possibilities for dryers in India, and hope to replicate global success of the category in the country.”
Yogesh Rijhwani, executive creative director, Taproot Dentsu, added, “We wanted to find an endearing narrative for Indian couples that helps them realise a bitter truth – till the time you don't get a dryer, you are the dryer. To make a case for automated drying, we tapped into our collective memories to find the most relatable experiences we could, including the recent experiences from two (COVID-induced) lockdowns and many Mumbai monsoons.”