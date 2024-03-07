Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan spark playful romance in ITC Engage's latest TVC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad showcases moments of elegance, sensuality, and romance triggered by Engage Eau De Parfums.
ITC Engage, a perfume brand, has released a new film starring brand ambassadors Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aryan. The new TVC conceptualised by Ogilvy takes audience on a journey of elegance and sophistication creatively dotted with moments of sensuality and romance triggered by Engage Eau De Parfums for him and her.
Commenting on the new TVC, ITC Engage brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan says, “Moments and especially spontaneous moments are the true thrills of romance. Some of these most playful and passionate moments are often triggered by an alluring fragrance that evokes emotions. I am so glad that Engage believes in these little and real moments of love and has designed the fine fragrance series that has the power to create a beautiful and cherished memory of romance!”
Every fragrance within the ITC Engage Eau De Parfum range is an exquisite creation, designed to complement diverse occasions and moods.
Brand ambassador for ITC Engage, Tara Sutaria adds, “I am a romantic and for me fragrance plays such an exciting part in romance. Places, moments spent together, music, all have a fragrant bloom when you’re in love. Engage is one brand that interprets this play of romance and fragrance so well and I am thrilled to be a part of the brand that celebrates love and its timeless rhythm!”
Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, personal care products business, ITC Limited, adds, “Since its inception, ITC Engage has consistently challenged conventions to redefine the fragrance and grooming segment. With a diverse spectrum of note and scents, each innovative offering from Engage eau de parfums is a unique experience of premium sophistication and elegance. With the new campaign, we bring to the fore the beautiful blend of fragrance and romance to create unforgettable moments of playful romance.”
ITC Engage fragrances are developed in collaboration with expert perfumers from International Fragrance Houses. Formulated within the state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, these fragrances follow strict adherence to IFRA (International Fragrance Association) regulations and ensure compliance with the latest safety protocols.