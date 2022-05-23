Tara Sutaria features in MADAME’s new advertisement

This year, the brand has partnered with Sutaria and brought her onboard as the celeb face of MADAME. This is the first video campaign which the brand has released as part of this collaboration. The campaign, released with the tagline ‘Make Now Yours’, is themed around living every moment to the fullest, so that you can call the moment yours. The Summer Collection is designed to be warm and summery, filled with blooming flowers and an airy breeze. The dreaminess reflects in the transition from a dreamland to an equally dreamy reality, as shown in the movie launched.