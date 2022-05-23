Tara Sutaria features in MADAME’s new advertisement

The campaign, 'Make Now Yours’, is themed around living every moment to the fullest, so that you can call the moment yours.
Summer season is perfect time to don attire which makes one feel comfortable in their skin, provides necessary comfort in the heat, and makes them stand out from the crowd. MADAME has come up with summer collection for the year 2022 which is being appreciated by the customers across the country.
To further showcase its unique apparel range for the year 2022, MADAME has launched a video campaign featuring Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. She can be seen shining in the video as Sutaria gracefully carries the premium clothing by MADAME.
This year, the brand has partnered with Sutaria and brought her onboard as the celeb face of MADAME. This is the first video campaign which the brand has released as part of this collaboration. The campaign, released with the tagline ‘Make Now Yours’, is themed around living every moment to the fullest, so that you can call the moment yours. The Summer Collection is designed to be warm and summery, filled with blooming flowers and an airy breeze. The dreaminess reflects in the transition from a dreamland to an equally dreamy reality, as shown in the movie launched.
“I adore the collection by MADAME, a brand that has also been a favorite of mine for a very long time. I believe it reflects everything that an Indian woman stands for, courage, determination, freedom, and grace. I’m positive everybody will definitely love this fabulous summer collection,” said Tara Sutaria.
“With the Spring Summer’22 collection by MADAME, you can claim every moment as your own. We believe that there’s no better moment than now and there’s no better person than you to grab every fleeting opportunity to celebrate. Let the sun be your spotlight as you #MakeNowYours with MADAME,” said Sumedha Jain, head of marketing and communications, MADAME.
The thoughtfully created capsule collection such as the Daisy Mist, Pink Caravan, Sorbet Blue, Lilac Sage, Indigo Breeze, Saturated Blends and Pastel Checks, etc. is aimed at inspiring modern women to be chic, bold and brave. These have been designed specifically for the Indian customers keeping in mind their unique requirements.