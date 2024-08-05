Tara Sutaria is the new face of Suroskie's hair care segment

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Suroskie, the Indian self-care brand, announced the appointment of actress Tara Sutaria as its brand ambassador for the hair care segment.
As the new face of Suroskie’s hair care range, Tara will promote the brand’s ethos of delivering affordable, cruelty-free, and gentle hair care solutions that are kind to the skin. Her association with Suroskie is set to increase the brand’s presence in the market, resonating with a diverse audience that values quality and sustainability.
“We are delighted to welcome Tara Sutaria to the Suroskie family,” said co-founders of Suroskie. “Tara’s grace, beauty, and commitment to promoting self-care make her the perfect ambassador for our hair care range. We are confident that her association will further enhance our brand’s appeal and help us reach a wider audience, spreading the message of self-love and holistic well-being.”
Suroskie’s hair care segment offers a range of products for modern consumers, including shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, and serums. The brand offers safe and cruelty free products that are dermatologically tested, and free from harmful chemicals.
Tara Sutaria’s role as the brand ambassador will include participating in promotional campaigns, product launches, and engaging with fans and customers through various digital platforms.
“I am thrilled to join hands with Suroskie. Being a follower of nature inspired self care products, Suroskie resonates with my values of natural beauty and I look forward to representing its hair care range and sharing its incredible benefits with my fans. Together, we will promote a healthier, more beautiful future for everyone.” said Tara Sutaria.
As Suroskie continues to expand its product portfolio and enhance its market presence, the partnership with Tara Sutaria marks a significant milestone in its journey.