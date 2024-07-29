Tasva designs Indian Olympic team's opening ceremony outfits for Paris Olympics 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ceremonial outfit draws inspiration from the Indian flag.
Tasva, the Indian menswear brand by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, in collaboration with designer Tarun Tahiliani, design the ceremonial wear for Team India for the Paris 2024 Olympics’ opening ceremony. This collaboration for Tasva, as the ‘Official Ceremonial Dress Partner’ for Team India at the Paris Olympics, aims to represent the spirit, culture, and elegance of India on the global stage.
The ceremonial attire for Team India is inspired by the Indian flag, featuring a tricolor palette symbolising national pride and unity. The Bundi jacket and pre-pleated saree, crafted from cotton and viscose crepe, offer comfort and functionality while blending tradition with modernity. Athletes' outfits are complemented by modern sneakers with golden brocade accents for a touch of elegance and tradition.
"It was a moment of great pride for Tasva to contribute to the grandeur of the Paris Olympics 2024, our designs aimed to highlight the rich cultural tapestry of India while ensuring that our athletes looked and felt their best. The collaboration underscores Tasva's dedication to blending tradition with modernity, ensuring that Indian athletes shine brightly at one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.” said Ashish Mukul, brand head, Tasva.
Tarun Tahiliani, chief design officer at Tasva, shared, “Seeing the outfits come to life adorned with the Team India Olympics logo was a moment of immense pride for Tasva. As our athletes sailed past the Seine during the opening ceremony, they carried a piece of India, making a bold statement in the fashion capital of the world.”
Each piece was carefully crafted to ensure comfort, elegance, and functionality, allowing the athletes to feel their best as they paraded on the world stage. The ceremonial wear featured a blend of traditional and contemporary elements, showcasing India's timeless appeal and its forward-looking vision.
The Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024 comprises a total of 117 athletes, with 70 men and 47 women representing the country in various sports. Each athlete embodies the spirit of excellence and determination, and Tasva is proud to have been part of their journey at the global stage.