Tasva designs Indian Olympic team's opening ceremony outfits for Paris Olympics 2024

"It was a moment of great pride for Tasva to contribute to the grandeur of the Paris Olympics 2024, our designs aimed to highlight the rich cultural tapestry of India while ensuring that our athletes looked and felt their best. The collaboration underscores Tasva's dedication to blending tradition with modernity, ensuring that Indian athletes shine brightly at one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.” said Ashish Mukul, brand head, Tasva.