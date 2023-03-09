Tata AIA Campaign Encourages Women to Take Control of Their Dreams

Speaking on the launch, Girish Kalra, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “At Tata AIA, women are a key consumer segment for us. Our research studies on this front clearly reveal that today’s woman is aspirational and seek financial independence to be able to realise her dreams. We are delighted to celebrate her progressive thinking and align ourselves with her thoughts. Our latest woman-centric campaign is a step forward to enable her to realise her financial independence and fulfil her aspirations in life. We have introduced specific solutions such as the Tata AIA Guaranteed Income plan that enable our women consumers to receive guaranteed tax-free income over the long term and utilize the funds to fulfil their aspirations.”