Tata AIA launches new brand campaign featuring Neeraj Chopra: ‘Har waqt ke liye taiyaar'

To deliver this theme, Tata AIA invited creative ideas from multiple agencies and finally agreed with Ogilvy’s plan. The ad featuring Neeraj Chopra shows four fortune tellers sitting together. They are ranting about losing business since consumers are now 'fikar-free' about their future with Tata AIA solutions. The creative has a tone of humour to it and conveys the brand’s message of empowering its consumers to always be prepared and fulfil their aspirations, while Tata AIA has their back.