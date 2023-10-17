Tata AIA launches new brand campaign featuring Neeraj Chopra: ‘Har waqt ke liye taiyaar'

The campaign video centres around its brand ambassador, Neeraj Chopra, in multiple avatars of fortune tellers.
Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched its new brand theme, Always Prepared. The new theme highlights its focus on partnering with consumers through diverse solutions and enabling them to lead a carefree life. It expands the brand's focus on protection, conveyed by the earlier theme of The Way of the Protector.
‘Har waqt ke liye taiyaar’ stood out as the preferred choice of the consumers across geographies, gender, and age groups through multiple surveys and research activities. It is perceived as lively, action oriented, positive and projects a ‘with you’ attitude.
Tata AIA has decided to release it on OTT, TV & music apps. The brand has partnered with Disney Hotstar to display the ad for more than 500 million times during India playing matches as well semifinals and finals of World Cup 2023.
To deliver this theme, Tata AIA invited creative ideas from multiple agencies and finally agreed with Ogilvy’s plan. The ad featuring Neeraj Chopra shows four fortune tellers sitting together. They are ranting about losing business since consumers are now 'fikar-free' about their future with Tata AIA solutions. The creative has a tone of humour to it and conveys the brand’s message of empowering its consumers to always be prepared and fulfil their aspirations, while Tata AIA has their back.
Commenting on the new theme, Girish Kalra, chief marketing officer, Tata AIA said, “Har waqt ke liye taiyaar is a clear, impactful and inspiring theme that effectively communicates our focus on partnering our consumers, enabling them to lead a fikar-free life. It resonates with our endeavor to offer innovative insurance, wealth creation, wellness and retirement solutions coupled with ‘best in class’ service to our consumers, always.”
Girish adds, “The creative is quite unique since it showcases our brand ambassador, Neeraj Chopra, in ‘never seen before’ avatar. Our association with Neeraj over the last 2 years has been very exciting and fulfilling for both partners. We are committed to building on this further in the years to come.”
Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India said, “The campaign takes a tongue-in-cheek view of how fortune-tellers would react to a world in which everyone is fikar-free for their future - thanks to TATA AIA's life insurance plans. The country has time and again seen Neeraj's talent with the javelin, but in this campaign, we hope his masterful acting - pulling off 4 different avatars, will wow audiences."
The campaign will be telecasted on 25 TV News channels in seven languages across 14000+ ad spots spread over a time span of 45 days. Additionally, the brand has also tied up with Jio Saavn for video ads to be played with songs.