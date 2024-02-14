Tata AIA Life Insurance team up with Atul Khatri and Kenny Sebastian to break stereotypes with humour

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign was developed by Admatazz, a digital marketing and advertising agency.
Tata AIA Life Insurance unveiled a campaign featuring Atul Khatri and Kenny Sebastian, two of India’s well-known comedians. With their trademark brand of intelligent and subtle humour, the duo educates consumers about the importance and key benefits to avail when it comes to life insurance solutions. They also convey effectively on how Tata AIA Term insurance plans can protect consumers to enable them to lead a fikar (tension)-free life.
According to the release, some consumers believe that term insurance goes waste if the policy holder survives the policy period. They don’t know is that some term insurance plans, including Tata AIA, return more than 100% of premium paid, when a policyholder survives the term insurance coverage period. Further, consumers are often poorly advised on how much coverage they need, to protect themselves and their loved ones ending up with inadequate coverage.
Tata AIA’s campaign focuses on these less-known facts, seeking to highlight them in a humorous way. It thus breaks away from traditional insurance communication; instead, the brand communicates the message in an educational and entertaining way.
Commenting on the campaign, Girish Kalra, CMO, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “To communicate these important aspects, we thought of going unconventional and partnered with Atul Khatri and Kenny Sebestian, two outstanding names in the stand-up comedy world. We are sure that our campaign and consumer-centric life insurance solutions will enable our consumers to be ‘har waqt ke liye taiyaar’ and lead a ‘fikar-free’ life.”
Sharing his experience Yash Chandiramani, founder and chief strategist, Admatazz, said, "We had an absolute blast conceptualising and executing this campaign. The brief was very clear and based on strong insights. We had to unlearn a lot of advertising for this campaign as the films had to be as native as possible.”
The release also mentioned that it registered a market share of 28% in retail sum assured amongst private insurers for the third quarter ending December 2023.
In order to disburse the claim amount quickly and without hassle, Tata AIA also provides multiple channels for claim intimation. Consumers can register claims through various platforms and touchpoints: Claims section of its website, WhatsApp, branch visits, email, and toll-free customer care telephone.