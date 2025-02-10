TATA AIG’s new campaign celebrates the unspoken bond between father and son

TATA AIG General Insurance Company, a general insurance provider in India, has launched its latest brand campaign, With You Like Family, With You Always, bringing to life the presence of love and care in every family. The campaign effectively highlights the unspoken yet deeply felt assurance that comes with knowing no matter what happens, your loved ones are there for you at all stages of life. The campaign has used, not much expressed bond of a father and son, to convey this point at various stages of life.

Advertisment

Developed by TBWA, the campaign film follows a father and son through different life stages, showing how care and responsibility evolve over time. It begins with a father holding his young son in a protective hug, setting the tone for a lifetime of quiet support. As the boy grows, the father stands by him—guiding his education, and supporting his career. Over time, the roles reverse, with the son ensuring his aging father’s well-being. The film highlights how true protection lies in the everyday moments that define relationships.

Shekhar Saurabh, senior vice President and head of marketing, TATA AIG, said, “This campaign highlights the strong bond between a Father & Son which is not much spoken about. They find it difficult to express their love for each other as they grow but are always there for each other in times of need. Through this story we want to tell the story of our consumers on how they take care of their family, silently & unconditionally in all the stages of their life. Tata AIG supports them in their journey, offering them solutions that helps them to take care of their loved ones in the best possible way. ‘With You Like Family, With You Always’ is a reflection of this belief, reinforcing that TATA AIG health insurance, much like family, is about unwavering commitment and support through life’s uncertainties”.

Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA, added, "Family is the first source of unconditional love we experience. And family is also always the first support system during adversities of life. Tata AIG Health Insurance offers security, trust, and reassurance in life’s most uncertain moments next only to what a family can provide. Their insurance solutions go beyond being just a transaction to take care of what is truly precious. The film tries to disrupt the current category noise of hyperbole and exaggeration."

The campaign will be rolled out across multiple media channels, including television, digital platforms, social media, the internet, OTT and outdoor, ensuring extensive reach and engagement with audiences nationwide. The campaign is being launched pan-India and presented in six regional languages, broadening its impact and accessibility.