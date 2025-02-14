Tata Capital launches ‘Game Bolega’ campaign for Tata WPL season 3

Tata Capital, the associate sponsor of the Women's Premier League, launches its latest campaign, Game Bolega. This campaign celebrates the essence of cricket—where skill, determination, and performance take center stage, not perceptions. Featuring some of WPL’s finest players, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia, Game Bolega delivers a powerful message: "Ab hum nahi, humara game bolega." Because in the end, it is the game that speaks.

Advertisment

The Tata WPL 2025 season 3 kicks off on February 14 in Vadodara, with the Game Bolega campaign. The campaign will be live across Tata Capital’s social media platforms, featuring interactive content, behind-the-scenes moments, and engaging contests.

The tournament will begin in Vadodara, followed by Bengaluru, Lucknow, and conclude with the playoffs and final in Mumbai.

Speaking about the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, chief operating officer – Digital and Marketing at Tata Capital, said, “Our continued association with WPL reflects our belief in the transformative power of sports. By challenging stereotypes and celebrating the spirit of the sport, ‘Game Bolega’ aims to inspire athletes and fans while highlighting the increasing influence of women’s cricket on the broader sporting landscape.”