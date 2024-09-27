Tata Capital launches 'Mitaye Faasle' campaign featuring Shubman Gill

Tata Capital, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group presents its latest campaign, ‘Mitaye Faasle’, featuring brand ambassador Shubman Gill. The campaign is inspired by the insight that even after putting in relentless efforts, individuals sometimes fall short of achieving goals that they set for themselves. These may be a new home, a new vehicle, expanding their business, funding their child’s education and many others.

Advertisment

The campaign ‘Mitaye Faasle’ talks about how Tata Capital can help customers achieve their goals by being the financial enabler. It shows how Tata Capital helps customers achieve important life milestones, such as securing a home, expanding a business, or purchasing a first two-wheeler.

The campaign comprises a series of 3 films that draw parallels between Shubman Gill’s journey, and that of consumers, narrating relatable scenarios from everyday lives of the consumers. Tata Capital’s integrated marketing campaign will run over a period of 3 to 4 weeks across TV, OOH, Social Media and other digital media platforms.

Speaking on the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, chief operating officer –digital and marketing, Tata Capital Ltd, said, the “'Mitaye Faasle' campaign talks about the immense efforts made by customers in achieving their goals, and the role of Tata Capital in empowering them financially. The stories draw parallels between Shubman Gill’s remarkable story of overcoming challenges and that of our customers. Just as Gill’s journey symbolises perseverance and success, our customers too put in persistent efforts to achieve their goals. Tata Capital’s role remains that of helping customers realize their aspirations. We are sure that these stories will resonate with all our current and potential customers.”