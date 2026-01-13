Tata Capital launches ‘Zidd Tarakki Ki’ campaign featuring Shubman Gill

Tata Capital has launched a new brand campaign titled ‘Zidd Tarakki Ki’, featuring Indian cricketer and brand ambassador Shubman Gill. The campaign coincides with the India vs New Zealand 2026 series, during which Gill is leading the Indian ODI team.

The campaign includes a multilingual lead film that brings together stories centred on personal ambition and progress. It is supported by a set of product-led films depicting situations such as purchasing a two-wheeler, expanding a business, buying residential or commercial property, and pursuing education. Shubman Gill appears as a linking presence across these narratives.

Speaking on the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, COO – Digital, Technology and Marketing, Tata Capital, said: “India’s progress is built on real life stories of ambition and perseverance, expressed through everyday choices. ‘Zidd Tarakki Ki’ celebrates this spirit by spotlighting stories inspired by Indians across life stages and their determination to excel. At Tata Capital, we support this momentum with financial solutions that are accessible, relevant, and aligned to our customers’ evolving aspirations.”





The campaign will run for four weeks until 5 February and is being carried across television, digital and social media platforms.