Tata CLiQ Luxury’s new campaign integrates outdoor and digital media

Executed by Lemma, the DOOH campaign at Delhi and Mumbai airports encouraged app downloads through a QR code.
Leading luxury lifestyle platform Tata CLiQ Luxury recently executed a programmatic DOOH campaign for #TheLuxeLife at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 and Delhi Airport Terminal 3. Executed by DOOH network Lemma, the campaign aimed to reach audiences who exhibited high affinity for online shopping and luxury products, while on the move.
Footfalls at airports have scaled up to pre-COVID volumes, surpassing over three million passengers a month. Brands now have a unique opportunity to connect with relevant audiences in the outdoor space using programmatic DOOH infused with smart planning, data, etc.
Expanding its programmatic portfolio, Tata CLiQ Luxury, along with Lemma, ran the campaign with Google DV360 as the demand side platform.
Activated during prime time bands on large format digital billboards and video walls, the campaign was live on multiple screens and strategically spread across micro-clusters. It reached targeted audiences with the brand message of experiencing (Tata CLiQ Luxury’s) premium luxury virtual store. The campaign creatives showcased the products across categories, like fashion, accessories, jewellery, etc.
The ad had a clear call to action in the form of a QR code, which provided an instant option to download the app. With each exposure, the visuals changed. Apart from static visuals, there were video creatives too.
Mohua Das Gupta, head – brand marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, “Our aim with the #TheLuxeLife campaign was to highlight the thoughtfulness behind luxury shopping, while also driving awareness for the platform. Partnering with Lemma for our first programmatic DOOH has helped us scale this campaign to garner the desired visibility among our target audience.”
Added Gulab Patil, founder & CEO, Lemma, “Audience targeting at scale has been made possible with programmatic DOOH that gives brands an insight into real time audience movement metric with data points to refine the campaign delivery. Lemma, in this campaign for Tata CLiQ Luxury, has perfected audience targeting, backed with data, to ensure maximum absolute reach within the desired target group is attained.”