Tata CLiQ Luxury’s #TheLuxeLife campaign introduces shoppers to ‘slow luxury’

Created by Havas Worldwide India, the brand film showcases Koechlin indulging in the joy of slow luxury, as she takes her time browsing through the Tata CLiQ Luxury app and shops. The film weaves in the values of thoughtfulness and quality, emphasising how it is not about being fast paced, but rather about taking time - to appreciate the finer things, to select items that speak to more than just our senses, and to slow down and enjoy the experience.