Tata CLiQ Luxury’s #TheLuxeLife campaign introduces shoppers to ‘slow luxury’

The campaign shifts the attention from speedy deliveries and discounts to elements like craftsmanship, tradition and the experience's value.
In its latest campaign, Tata CLiQ Luxury, a leading lifestyle platform, introduces the concept of slow luxury. This is a natural extension of the brand’s Slow Commerce philosophy, and encourages the consumers to embrace and celebrate this concept.
The film #TheLuxeLife, starring actress Kalki Koechlin, highlights the thoughtfulness behind luxury shopping. Unlike most other e-commerce platform ads, this one speaks nothing about speedy delivery, returns and exchange policies or discounts. Instead, it shifts the attention to elements like craftsmanship, tradition and the value of an experience, while shopping for luxury.
Mohua Das Gupta, head - brand marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, "The new world of luxury goes beyond conventional norms. Consumers today are conscious of their spending habits, and seek out products and brands which mirror their value systems. At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we recognise this and enable consumers to discover curated choices that represent their evolving taste and appreciation for finer things in life."
"With the #TheLuxeLife campaign, we bring the concept of slow luxury to life, reinforcing Tata CLiQ Luxury as the go-to shopping destination for luxury and fine goods, where browsing is a delight, and quality is nurtured."
Created by Havas Worldwide India, the brand film showcases Koechlin indulging in the joy of slow luxury, as she takes her time browsing through the Tata CLiQ Luxury app and shops. The film weaves in the values of thoughtfulness and quality, emphasising how it is not about being fast paced, but rather about taking time - to appreciate the finer things, to select items that speak to more than just our senses, and to slow down and enjoy the experience.
E-commerce is a fast-paced category and ticks on people’s spontaneous buying decisions. With the concept of slow luxury, it makes Tata CLiQ Luxury stand out from the rest.
Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India, said, "At Havas, we are focused on creating meaningful brands and conversations for today's ever-evolving consumers. Tata CLiQ Luxury was looking for a partner, which had the experience and understanding of handling global luxury brands and understood the e-commerce space."
"The challenge was to build the idea of 'slow commerce' and create engaging, impactful storytelling in the online shopping genre, which is known to be fast and spontaneous, and to constitute a completely new target group habit fit for the online luxury space. The film manifests this idea, and builds Tata CLiQ Luxury as the most authentic and paramount destination for online luxury shopping. The other digital brand films are underway and will be released soon."
The narrative also highlights the platform’s features, like the wide range of categories and collections offered, the seamless shopping experience on the app, luxury packaging, and white glove service. As part of a digital-first strategy, the film will be promoted across digital platforms, followed by offline channels.