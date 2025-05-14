Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee’s new ad film celebrates instant connections

Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee has launched a digital campaign film highlighting how casual encounters can become memorable over a chilled ready-to-drink coffee. The campaign uses the tagline “Coffee!, here?” to target a young audience, promoting Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee as a quick, refreshing drink that can spark conversations and connections.The brand’s slogan, “Too Cool to Have It Solo”, captures the essence of youthful camaraderie and the

Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee's new digital film shows a brief encounter between a young woman and a man in a busy metro. As the woman sketches the man, they share a glance, creating a moment of connection. The film highlights how a simple, shared experience can lead to a meaningful interaction.

This urban story celebrates the unexpected magic of everyday life. With the playful exchange of “Coffee?” the film captures the beauty of spontaneous moments and the silent yet powerful chemistry that defines youth. One sip later, and they get lost in their own playful world full of possibilities, only to later snap back to reality, and their moment turns into a blissful memory.

Partha Biswas, president and head- RTD Business, Tata Consumer Products, said, “Cold Coffee consumption is exploding in India and we have launched a truly indulgent range of On the Go, Ready-to-Drink cold coffees in delicious international flavours. Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee is an invitation for a meet cute which opens a world of possibilities the moment the cans are popped open.

Kiran Ramamurthy, president, 82.5 Communications said, "Coffee has always been a way for people to connect. Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee takes that a step further by being available anytime, anywhere. It's not just a drink; it's a trigger for connections. And therefore, perfect for today's youth, who are so social and spontaneous, and actively seeking those real moments. Our campaign brings that to life, transforming the brand into more than just an icebreaker – a facilitator of genuine connections."

Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee is available in three flavours—French Vanilla, Belgium Chocolate, and Swiss Caramel. The range is accesible at retail outlets and online platforms nationwide.