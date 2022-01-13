Tata Coffee Grand releases 'sound' Pongal campaign

The festive film celebrates the various sounds that reflect the unique spirit of Pongal.
Tata Coffee Grand, the brand from the house of Tata Consumer Products, continues its celebration of bringing out the emotions and excitement associated with coffee in Tamil Nadu. In line with this, the brand has released a festive film, ‘Sounds of Tamil Nadu’, to celebrate the various sounds that reflect the unique spirit of Pongal.
The vibrant film is a montage of various visuals and sounds that are associated with the festival; the crunch of sugarcane, the clink of children’s anklets, the musical echoes of the ‘kulavai’, among others. Replete with sumptuous Pongal delicacies, family gatherings and a splash of rich hues that the Tamil culture is well known for, the film concludes with the thought, ‘How can any festive meal be complete without coffee and the emotions associated with it?’
Talking about the film, Puneet Das, president – packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “Our campaign of Tata Coffee Grand launched last year (2021), synonymises the word ‘coffee’ with the sound, i.e., ‘shik-shik-shik’ – which represents the sound heard when the Tata Coffee Grand jar or pack is shaken! We have gone a step ahead this year and have extended the ‘shik-shik-shik’ proposition to the sound of the Pongal festivities, to capture the excitement of the festival, along with the emotions of drinking coffee.”
“These festivities are reflected in not just the visuals, but also the unique sounds that reverberate throughout the harvest season. In highlighting this, we are happy to launch our new film, which doubles up as a feast to the senses and has a distinct sound design that celebrates the festive taste of Tamil Nadu.”
Commenting on the campaign idea, Sonali Khanna, executive director and branch head, Lowe Lintas South, said, "Pongal is a festival that the people of Tamil Nadu hold very close to their hearts, resulting in a joyous tapestry of celebratory sights and sounds. What's striking is that many of the authentic sounds of Pongal are expressed as triplets."
"This is exactly the same aural mnemonic we have used to bring our product USP to life: the ‘shik-shik-shik’ of the packet representing the Tata Coffee Grand crystals. The wonderful interplay of musical triplets, the rich festive hues and the catchy sound of the pack, all come together seamlessly to create a film that is as aurally arresting as it is visually resplendent."
The film was directed by Farooq Mohamed of Kadhai Films.
Credits:
· Agency – Lowe Lintas, Bengaluru
· Creative – Puneet Kapoor, Nishant Pratap, Jananie S.
· Account management – Sonali Khanna, Ameya Lokhande, Satish Perumal, Mitali Kulkarni
· Planning – Kishore Subramanian, Prashanth Murthy
· Production house – Kadhai Films
