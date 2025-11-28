Tata Coffee Grand taps Gen Z’s speak-your-mind energy

Tata Coffee Grand’s new campaign, Not Just Your Regular Coffee, positions the instant coffee brand around the attitudes and behaviours it sees in younger consumers.

Featuring actors Abhay Verma and Pratibha Ranta, the films lean into everyday moments that reflect how Gen Z challenges norms, speaks directly, and gravitates toward choices they feel align with their identity.

The work centres the idea of a generation that resists default settings. In the films, coffee becomes a device to explore this outlook, using the brand’s signature Shik Shik Shik sound as a recurring cue. Tata Consumer Products says the sound is tied to the blend’s Flavour Locked Crystals, which the company considers a marker of the product’s identity.

Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages, India and South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, said: “Today’s generation doesn’t settle for ordinary. They live authentically, speak boldly, and never shy away from voicing their opinions. Tata Coffee Grand Premium mirrors that spirit with its premium coffee blend, elevated by Flavour Locked Crystals that lock in great taste & aroma. The Shik Shik Shik is more than a sound - it’s the unmistakable identity of coffee that is not just your regular coffee.”

Arpan Bhattacharyya, Executive Director - Head of Creative, Copy (South) at MullenLowe Lintas, added: "Catering to an all-new generation of coffee lovers, we shaped the campaign with the unique characteristics that define our Gen Z audience who are bold, authentic, and unafraid to voice their opinions. This established a seamless fit between a generation unafraid to be heard, and a product that has a unique voice of its own".

The campaign will run across digital, social, and other youth-focused media in major metros through the winter season.