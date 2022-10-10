Tata Consumer Products renovates and rebrands TATA Q as TATA Sampann Yumside

Tata Consumer Products had acquired Tata SmartFoodz, marketer of ‘Tata Q’ in November 2021 in line with the Company’s strategic intent to expand into value-added categories. As part of this transaction, the company also acquired a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh along with access to MATS technology.

The product will also be available on leading E-commerce channels and modern trade outlets pan India.