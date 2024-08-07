Tata Consumer Products unveils refreshing Tetley Kombucha

Speaking about the new launch, Vikram Grover, MD NourishCo Beverages, Tata Consumer Products said, "We are excited to introduce Tetley Kombucha, our latest product launch that extends beyond traditional tea-based beverages. This marks a pivotal moment for Tetley as we enter new categories, aiming to maximise our potential and strengthen brand equity simultaneously. Tetley Kombucha is tailored for individuals who are health-conscious and trend-savvy, appreciating quality products and aspiring to enjoy rejuvenating experiences for their overall wellness."