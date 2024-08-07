Tata Consumer Products unveils refreshing Tetley Kombucha

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Tetley Kombucha will be available at a competitive price of Rs 175 for 250 ml with a 9-month shelf life.
Tata Consumer Products (TCP) announced the launch of Tetley Kombucha, a fermented sparkling drink made from tea and a culture known as 'SCOBY' (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeasts).
Tetley Kombucha boasts of a unique formulation with prebiotic fibre. It provides consumers with a choice between two captivating variants – Ginger Lemon and Peach, catering to varying taste preferences. With its unique light taste, it aims to offer a rejuvenating experience to consumers.
Speaking about the new launch, Vikram Grover, MD NourishCo Beverages, Tata Consumer Products said, "We are excited to introduce Tetley Kombucha, our latest product launch that extends beyond traditional tea-based beverages. This marks a pivotal moment for Tetley as we enter new categories, aiming to maximise our potential and strengthen brand equity simultaneously. Tetley Kombucha is tailored for individuals who are health-conscious and trend-savvy, appreciating quality products and aspiring to enjoy rejuvenating experiences for their overall wellness."
Tetley uses an imported Kombucha Base and tests each batch to ensure quality before commercial production.
