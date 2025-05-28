Tata Copper+ launches ad linking tradition with modern hydration

Tata Copper+, a non-carbonated water-based beverage, has launched on television and digital platforms. Inspired by the traditional Indian practice of drinking water stored in copper vessels, the product aims to offer a modern, convenient version of this habit. It is positioned as a value-added beverage in its category.

The ad film shows a scene set on a train. A Tata Copper+ bottle is placed on a berth, with two passengers seated opposite each other. One, an older passenger, sets his tiffin and a traditional copper water bottle on the table. The younger passenger places a Tata Copper+ bottle next to his meal.

There is a pause as the older man notices the copper-inspired design of the Tata Copper+ bottle. The younger passenger smiles and gestures ‘Same pinch’. The older man responds with a light cheek pinch and says, “Same to same, beta,” highlighting the link between tradition and the modern product.

Speaking about the campaign, Partha Biswas, president and head– RTD business, Tata Consumer Products, said, “We have always believed in creating products that are rooted in trust and, more importantly, reflect the evolving needs of Indian consumers. With Tata Copper+, we bring alive the timeless wellness benefits of copper in a format that fits today’s lifestyle. This campaign is a celebration of shared values across generations and a reminder that the wisdom of our past still holds relevance in the present.”