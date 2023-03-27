Tata Gluco+ releases first national campaign in a quirky way

All of us have those moments where sometimes all we need is an energy boost to make the toughest task look easy and fun. Tata Gluco+ new advert weaves the brand proposition in a similar slice-of-life situation – a group of travelers who run out of Petrol in a desert and seek help from a group of youngsters who are enjoying sand surfing on a hot sunny day. The youngsters energize themselves with Tata Gluco+ energy drink which gives them the instant energy to dig their way through the sand to take out petrol for the stuck tourists. The film is light-hearted and has used humor to connect with Gen Z while gamifying the brand experience through the Energy On Game On narrative.