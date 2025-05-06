Tata Gluco+ teams up with Disney's Marvel for special edition jelly packs

Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) has partnered with Disney’s Marvel Avengers to bring a super hero powered twist to its much-loved Tata Gluco+ Jelly drink. The special edition pack features Marvel characters.

The collaboration offers superhero-themed toys and merchandise with every pack. The packs include magnetic keychains and bag tags featuring characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Captain Marvel. The promotion also includes three limited-edition cups with designs based on Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America.

Partha Biswas, president head – RTD business, Tata Consumer Products, said, “We are thrilled to launch our new jelly proposition in partnership with Disney’s Marvel Avengers. This platform allows us to fortify our unique jelly drink format with the dynamic world of Marvel super heroes, delivering an irresistible combination of taste and play.”

Tata Gluco+ Jelly has launched a digital campaign to promote its Marvel-themed packs. The campaign highlights the new packaging and collectible items. To boost visibility, the brand has partnered with national and regional influencers, including actress Sameera Reddy and Bengali film star Subhashree Ganguly. The campaign promotes Tata Gluco+ Jelly as an on-the-go beverage option.

Tata Gluco+ Jelly is available in bubblegum flavour, priced at Rs. 20, and can be found at retail outlets across India.