Tata Gluco+ unveils 'Argentina Jao, Team Argentina Ka Match Dekho' summer campaign

Consumers will get a chance to watch the World Champions Team Argentina, featuring star players such as Lionel Messi, play live in Argentina.
Tata Gluco+, energising partner of World Champions Team Argentina has launched its new season campaign, offering football enthusiasts in India an opportunity to win a fully paid trip to Argentina. Winners will have the chance to watch the World Champions Team Argentina, featuring star players such as Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Julián Alvarez, and Enzo Fernandez, play live in Argentina later this year. This opportunity is just a can be availed by purchasing any Tata Gluco+ product and scanning the QR code on the pack.
The brand film displays its collaboration with the Argentina Football Association, offering football enthusiasts the opportunity to fly to Argentina and watch the game with their favorite players. It aims to resonate with Gen Z, offering them with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with its summer campaign Argentina Jao, Team Argentina Ka Match Dekho.
Vikram Grover, managing director, NourishCo Beverages, expressed his excitement, said, "Through 'Argentina Jao, Team Argentina Ka Match Dekho' summer campaign, Tata Gluco+ aims to not only energise but also fulfill the dreams of football enthusiasts across India. We are excited to offer fans the chance to experience the thrill of watching Argentine superstars in action in Argentina making it a once-in-a lifetime opportunity. This campaign reflects our commitment to providing unique and memorable experiences while reinforcing our partnership with the Argentina Football Association.”
To participate, consumers need to play an online game, with top players every hour winning exciting hourly prizes, including official merchandise until the contest concludes and the top performers on the leaderboard stand a chance to win the trip to Argentina to witness their favorite stars play in an international match.
Leandro Petersen, commercial and marketing director, AFA, said, “Our regional partnership with TATA is a reflection of AFA’s hard work in the global expansion of the brand especially in India. We are excited about the campaign, which gives Argentinian fans in India an opportunity to fly down and watch their favorite team play. This campaign is one of a kind and we hope to make further inroads into Indian hearts through this initiative from Tata Gluco+.”
This campaign conceptualised by D. Wunderman Thompson, epitomises the brand's commitment to deliver a refreshing energy boost in a distinctive cup format at affordable price of Rs 10, available in three flavours: orangy burst, lemony zing and lychee zap. Under the aegis of partnership with the Argentine National Team, Tata Gluco+ had recently introduced Tata Gluco+ Sports Drink.