Tata Motors highlight the fuel efficiency of ILMCV range in new campaign

Created for television and digital platforms, the four films, each with its unique storytelling style, reiterate the trust customers place in Tata Trucks. Highlighting superior fuel efficiency and its direct benefits – increased profitability and savings as the key premise, the films drive home the message of Tata Trucks empowering customers to go the extra mile. The master film sheds light on the overarching benefits of the entire range, while the subsequent films explore the key attributes of specific models, including the Tata LPT 1916, Tata LPT 1921, Tata LPT 710, and Tata LPT 1616.