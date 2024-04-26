Tata Motors promotes annual maintenance contract in ‘Karo Business Tension Free’ campaign

Commenting on the campaign, Shubhranshu Singh, chief marketing officer, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said,” "Our campaign highlights Tata Motors’ commitment towards not only delivering superior vehicles but also solutions that promise customers total peace of mind. The ‘Karo Business Tension Free’ campaign seamlessly blends emotive storytelling with relatable scenarios, with each film distinctively highlighting how AMC guarantees hassle free business operations—an often overlooked aspect in after-sales service. We aim for our campaign to instill confidence in customers, encouraging them to opt for AMC as an ideal solution for their long term business needs."