Tata Motors promotes annual maintenance contract in ‘Karo Business Tension Free’ campaign

The campaign spotlights Tata Motors’ AMC service as an ideal solution that allows customers stress free operations through systematic maintenance of vehicles.
Tata Motors, a commercial vehicle manufacturer, has rolled out a new digital campaign, Karo Business Tension Free. The campaign aims to create awareness on the benefits of an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) service, whilst spotlighting Tata Motors’ AMC service as an ideal solution that allows customers stress free operations through systematic maintenance of vehicles.
Commenting on the campaign, Shubhranshu Singh, chief marketing officer, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said,” "Our campaign highlights Tata Motors’ commitment towards not only delivering superior vehicles but also solutions that promise customers total peace of mind. The ‘Karo Business Tension Free’ campaign seamlessly blends emotive storytelling with relatable scenarios, with each film distinctively highlighting how AMC guarantees hassle free business operations—an often overlooked aspect in after-sales service. We aim for our campaign to instill confidence in customers, encouraging them to opt for AMC as an ideal solution for their long term business needs."
Driven by comprehensive customer research, the campaign addresses the growing demand for reduced downtime, priority service, and assured quality among customers seeking AMC services. With reliability, responsiveness, and quality assurance highlighted as the key pillars of Tata Motors' AMC service, the campaign is brought alive through a series of six short digital films.
Each film stars a campaign protagonist, educating viewers on the advantages of opting for an AMC service, all delivered in a distinctive style. Through the films, viewers are not only educated on the importance of systematic vehicle maintenance but are also introduced to the key unique selling propositions (USPs) of Tata Motors’ AMC service.