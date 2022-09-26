Tata Motors releases Durga Puja-themed ad; aims to deepen connect with Bengali audiences

The ad emphasises on other features of the car, such as the boot space, sound system and design.
Tata Motors has released a Durga Puja campaign shot entirely in Kolkata. The ad has been created by FCB Ulka and aims to capture the spirit of the festival and celebrations.
The ad stars prominent Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee.
Over a video call, afaqs! caught up with Rajan Amba, vice president, sales, marketing and customer care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, to know more about the campaign.
Amba informs us that the company has seen an increase in market share, from 8% to 14%, and this ad was made primarily for Bengali audiences.
“Traditionally, car companies have emphasised on aspects of the car, like mileage, and we wanted to try something different and not stick to cliches. We wanted to build a deeper connect with our Bengali audiences.”
Additionally, the Indian consumer is now increasingly concerned about how safe a car is. That emphasis was created by the government, Amba mention, but the awareness is here to stay.
“What COVID did was it reminded us of our mortality and brought safety to the forefront of consumers’ minds. People also wanted to invest in cars, because they didn’t want to take public transport when offices reopened.”
“Consumers want to buy good-looking vehicles now. The exchange period for cars has dropped from six to four years, meaning that people are investing in a car and at the end of four or four-and-a-half years or so, they are looking to upgrade.”
Amba says that this has pushed demand for second-hand cars and there has been an increase in demand for vehicles, overall. He adds that it was an intentional choice to avoid translating the ad film into English as the intent was to allow the communication to speak for itself.
Credits:
Creative agency – FCB Ulka
Media agency – Lodestar
Digital agency – WATConsult