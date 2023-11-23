Tata Mutual Fund launches 'Jab Life Maange More' campaign to encourage mutual fund investments through SIP

The ad film has been conceptualised and produced by Broomsticks Productions.
Tata Mutual Fund has introduced a nationwide campaign called 'Jab Life Maange More, Badho Mutual Funds Ki Ore' as part of its 'Desh Kare Nivesh' initiative. The campaign is aimed at promoting the importance of investing in mutual funds through Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) in multiple languages. Its goal is to emphasize the benefits of regular investments in Mutual Funds through SIPs, enabling individuals to manage their financial health and accomplish their life objectives.
The ad film features multiple characters who aspire to achieve their goals, be it a grand wedding, buying a car or even kickstarting a startup - the film aims to convey that such aspirations can easily be achieved with the power of SIPs in Mutual Funds.
On the campaign launch, Prathit Bhobe, MD & CEO, Tata Asset Management, said that, "The Mutual Fund industry has experienced substantial growth, with SIP accounts reaching Rs. 7.30 crore and a cumulative collection of Rs. 16,928 crore as of October 2023. These numbers portray the growing popularity of SIPs among Indian investors. Through our campaign, 'Jab Life Maange More, Badho Mutual Funds Ki Ore,' we aim to cultivate awareness and provide guidance to potential investors in taking their first step towards Mutual Fund investments, particularly through SIPs. We firmly believe that investing in mutual funds is a way of life that empowers people to take charge of their financial well-being and achieve their life goals.”
Ashish Pawar, head of marketing, Tata Asset Management, added, “Gone are the days when a single income stream sufficed to meet the growing needs of individuals. Our campaign is grounded in this consumer insight and leverages the potency of life stage-based storytelling. The objective is to motivate and encourage individuals to consider investing in mutual funds, particularly through Systematic Investment Plans (SIP). Whether one is planning a dream wedding, launching a startup, securing quality education for loved ones, or purchasing a car, these financial aspirations can be realized through regular investments in mutual funds via SIP. With Desh Kare Nivesh, our Investor Education initiative, we aspire to disseminate financial awareness and equip individuals with the tools to achieve financial independence.”
The movie has been created and made by Broomsticks Productions, and is aimed at a wide range of people, particularly those between the ages of 25 and 50. With a projected budget of Rs. 10 crores, the marketing plan will be carried out in two stages, beginning with digital and social media, and then moving on to out-of-home and television advertisements on general entertainment channels, business channels, as well as national and regional news channels.