Tata Mutual Fund's 'Index Funds Simple Hai' films promote the simplicity of investing in index funds

Prathit Bhobe, CEO and MD, Tata Asset Management, said, "Index funds offer investors a unique opportunity by mirroring the composition and performance of financial market indices while maintaining lower expense ratios, making it a smart choice for investors. In recent years, the index fund category experienced remarkable growth, with Average Net Assets Under Management soaring from Rs. 1.44 lakh crore to over Rs. 2.11 lakh crore in FY 2023- 24, marking a notable 46% increase. Building on this momentum, index funds are evolving beyond traditional market trackers. Fund Houses are introducing new products that include sectoral funds and precious metals. This innovation expands the index fund universe, catering to diverse investor needs. Whether a seasoned investor or a newcomer, index funds offer a compelling path to a well-rounded portfolio.”