Tata Play Binge rolls out a new campaign 'Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai' featuring Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan

Tata Play Binge’s super-aggregation service allows subscribers to benefit from features like voice search and personalized recommendations.
Tata Play Binge, has now become the nation’s biggest OTT aggregator platform with 27 apps. With Tata Play Binge, subscribers get entry into all their favourite content, across screens- mobile, desktop, tablet or TV, with one subscription, one search and one app!
With no pre-requisite of needing a DTH subscription, Tata Play Binge offers unlimited access to 27 popular national, regional and international apps in 13 languages. These include Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema, Hallmark, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, Sun NXT, ReelDrama, Voot Kids, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, along with Gaming. Enabling entertainment for the whole family, up to four viewers can simultaneously access the platform’s extensive library using a single subscription.
Sharing the brand’s new milestone, Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO - Tata Play, said, "Availability of many apps has made subscription to and search for content cumbersome for OTT viewers. Our years of experience in helping TV viewers subscribe to content of their choice and building an intuitive user interface that makes the discovery of content easy, has helped us create a similar platform, this time for OTT. With Binge, you pay only once for the family’s consumption of content from 22 apps for Rs 249 per month and 27 apps for Rs 349 per month and access all the content from these apps on one app, arranged as per your language and genre preference.”
To amplify the new offerings, Tata Play Binge today rolled out an extensive campaign called Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai, featuring Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan in relatable, slice-of-life characters talking about the essence of the offering – which is, having access to all the content from 27 OTT apps covering movies, shows, news, games and more, under one unified platform- making entertainment consumption easy and simple.
Sharing her experience working with the brand Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “It is incredible to see Tata Play Binge changing the game when it comes to OTT viewing. This marks a new dawn for entertainment streaming!” While Saif Ali Khan added saying, “Entertainment is a unifier unlike any, and it is an absolute delight to be a part of Tata Play Binge's journey to becoming the largest OTT aggregator in India. With an initiative like this, entertainment will know no limits, which is exactly how it should be.”
Allowing multiple family members to stream content at the same time, Tata Play Binge eliminates the hassle of having to remember passwords of multiple apps and their monthly payments. It also saves customers from hopping from one app to another in search of what to watch, as various content genres in multiple languages from all apps are presented on one screen for better sampling and discovery- all this through a single subscription.
