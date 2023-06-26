Tata Play Binge rolls out a new campaign 'Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai' featuring Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sharing the brand’s new milestone, Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO - Tata Play, said, "Availability of many apps has made subscription to and search for content cumbersome for OTT viewers. Our years of experience in helping TV viewers subscribe to content of their choice and building an intuitive user interface that makes the discovery of content easy, has helped us create a similar platform, this time for OTT. With Binge, you pay only once for the family’s consumption of content from 22 apps for Rs 249 per month and 27 apps for Rs 349 per month and access all the content from these apps on one app, arranged as per your language and genre preference.”