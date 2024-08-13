Tata Play launches 'Superhit Serials' platform, reviving iconic Star Plus shows like kasautii zindagi kay and kahaani ghar ghar kii

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Tata Play to bring back some of Star Plus' most beloved serials that have left an indelible mark on Indian television. This initiative goes beyond merely reviving classics; it's about reigniting the excitement and anticipation among our viewers who cherish these timeless stories and characters. Audiences, across generations, can fully immerse themselves in these shows, which still resonate today, through a seamless, ad-free viewing experience. Our commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment that resonates with viewers and stands the test of time remains at the core of everything we do,”. said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, head – distribution and international, Disney Star.