Tata Play launches 'Superhit Serials' platform, reviving iconic Star Plus shows like kasautii zindagi kay and kahaani ghar ghar kii

Tata Play has launched a new service called Tata Play Superhit Serials, which will feature reruns of popular Star Plus shows from the 2000s. This Value-Added Service aims to meet the demand for these shows, which are no longer available on any TV channel.
Tata Play Superhit Serials promises a captivating lineup of content that reigned supreme in that decade. Featuring strong-willed female protagonists and complex family dynamics, such as ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’, ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’, ‘Kaahin Kissii Roz’, as well as period dramas with rich collection of characters and stories like ‘Hatim’, ‘Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan’, and the must-watch romance drama ‘Navya’, the service will bring back the best of Star Plus shows from the 2000s.
Commenting on the launch, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “Our research revealed a significant demand for beloved classic shows. With a sizeable audience reminiscing about iconic properties like Kasautii, Kahaani, etc., we recognised the need to revisit and curate these groundbreaking programs that till date enjoys a strong resonance in the minds of the viewers. We collaborated with Star Plus to revitalize these gems and bring their timeless appeal back to families in the form of Tata Play Superhit Serials.”
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Tata Play to bring back some of Star Plus' most beloved serials that have left an indelible mark on Indian television. This initiative goes beyond merely reviving classics; it's about reigniting the excitement and anticipation among our viewers who cherish these timeless stories and characters. Audiences, across generations, can fully immerse themselves in these shows, which still resonate today, through a seamless, ad-free viewing experience. Our commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment that resonates with viewers and stands the test of time remains at the core of everything we do,”. said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, head – distribution and international, Disney Star.
The reruns will feature popular actors such as Sakshi Tanwar, Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia, Cezanne Khan, Ali Asgar, Rupali Ganguli, Haussain Kuwajerwala, Juhi Parmar, Sudha Chandran, Hiten Tejwani, Kiku Sharda, Anita Hassanandani, Eijaz Khan, Iqbal Khan and many more.
Iconic characters like Prerna, Parvati, Komolika, Mr. Bajaj, Anurag Basu will return to Indian homes through this Special offering. Tata Play subscribers can access these shows ad-free for a nominal fee of INR 2 per day.