Tata Play marks World Television Day with new campaign, 'Sach Mein… Social Ho Jao'

To mark World Television Day, Tata Play has launched a new brand campaign, “Sach Mein… Social Ho Jao” (Get Truly… Social), urging people to rediscover the joy of genuine togetherness through the medium of television. In an era dominated by digital interactions, the campaign positions TV as a medium that brings families closer, encourages shared experiences, and sparks authentic bonding. The campaign moves past fleeting trends and reminds us that the loudest laughter, the deepest memories, and the most engaging 'collabs' take place in the living room, through the Television.

Advertisment

This rooted, evocative film celebrates television as the original social hub - a space where breaks turn into conversations, rivalries become shared experiences, and families truly come closer. The campaign, “Sach Mein… Social Ho Jao,” redefines what it means to be social by shifting the focus from virtual likes and comments to real laughter, real reactions, and real emotions shared at home. Whether it’s enjoying a comedy together, debating the news, or cheering for a favorite team, TV continues to create authentic, collective moments - a call to swap followers for connection and rediscover the joy of being together.

The campaign was launched across Tata Play’s social and digital platforms, inviting viewers to reflect on what being truly ‘social’ means in today’s fast-paced digital world.