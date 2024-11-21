Tata Play marks World TV Day showcasing television's role in unity

Tata Play, a DTH and PayTV provider, released its World Television Day campaign highlighting television's role in connecting people through shared stories and experiences. Crafted by HumourMe, the ad-film focuses on television as a medium that unites diverse audiences.

The ad film portrays a powerful message that ‘No matter how different all of us may be, TV unites us all together’, Tata Play uses this campaign to depict the contrasting worlds of individuals as an ode to the way Television unites people. The film highlights television as a medium for togetherness and shared experiences.

The plot opens up to multiple characters from different walks of life appearing on the screen brought together. The narrative then goes on to capture how these different characters, initially clashing and judging each other over their stark differences, come to discover surprising moments of camaraderie and common ground, standing unified by the power of television.

The campaign is launched across Tata Play’s social media platforms.