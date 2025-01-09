Tata Play unveils 'Sirf Lage Mehenga' campaign with new TVC

Tata Play, a direct-to-home (DTH) provider, has launched its campaign, ‘Sirf Lage Mehenga,’ for the New Year and harvest season. The campaign promotes Tata Play’s Super Value Packs, offering affordable entertainment across genres such as news, sports, movies, and kids' programming.

Created by Ogilvy, the campaign features parody films that challenge the perception of DTH services being expensive. The films showcase Tata Play’s affordable pricing and content quality. Using humor in high-stakes scenarios, the campaign emphasises the availability of premium content on television. It has been adapted into multiple languages to reach audiences nationwide.

The campaign will run on key channels and digital platforms across markets. Two films in multiple languages will be released in the coming days.

Viewers can change or choose their packs by visiting the Tata Play’s official website at or by visiting the Manage Section in the Tata Play Mobile App. They can also visit their nearest dealers in the region to avail the offer.