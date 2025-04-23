Tata Power Renewables' Earth Day campaign #GreenPowerShift calls for energy rethink

On the occasion of Earth Day, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a leading renewable energy company, launched its latest campaign—#GreenPowerShift—a call to action that urges individuals and businesses to rethink about the way they consume and source energy. Rooted in the question, "How are we powering it better?”,the campaign challenges the status quo of everyday energy consumption and places a spotlight on the urgent need to become energy consciousness in the larger fight against climate change .

Aligned with this year’s Earth Day theme - 'Our Power, Our Planet' - the campaign is a symbolic celebration to drive a deeper shift: from passive consumption to mindful choices, from fossil fuels to clean alternatives, and from waiting for change to being the change. #GreenPowerShift encourages people to reflect on their energy footprint and take tangible steps towards a more sustainable future by embracing renewables across homes, businesses, and communities.

#GreenPowerShift is a reminder that every unit of power we use has a consequence, and the real impact lies in making informed, conscious energy choices. Clean energy isn’t just the future, it’s the need of the hour.

To empower people in their green energy transition, TPREL offers a comprehensive suite of clean energy solutions tailored for homes, commercial spaces, and industries. From rooftop solar and open access to round-the-clock green energy and hybrid systems, the company is making renewables more accessible than ever.